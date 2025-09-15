Gatwick campaign group releases survey results on second runway and night flights

Campaign group CAGNE are calling for a ban on night flights at London Gatwick Airport (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Gatwick campaign group has held a survey recently on social media to see what people thought of a nban on night flights and the second runway plans.

Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) held one day of social media polling, which was open to everyone, and they have now released the results.

A CAGNE press release said: “72% of those that took part in an open online survey want to see a ban on Gatwick Airport night flights from 10pm till 7am. With 68% not supporting a new runway at Gatwick.

“Residents are sending a strong message to Gatwick Airport by this survey’s results. ‘Let us sleep’. CAGNE again calls upon the government to enforce a ban on night flights at Gatwick Airport with one or two runways.

“Gatwick currently enjoys over 14,450 night flights a year, flying over those seeking sleep and this must stop. Night flights cause sleep deprivation which in turn impacts productivity in the workplace and classroom as well as having well known health impacts.”

Asked why they wish to see a ban at Gatwick, nearly 28% of the responders stated it was due to aircraft noise, nearly 67% agreed but also felt emissions from the airfield, road and aircraft, impact of night traffic on roads, and impact on nature where additional reasons for a night ban.

CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent, marked the international ban night flight day (September 13), joining over 200 groups from 10 countries, by hosting an online survey of residents of Sussex, Surrey and Kent on the day. The survey had 88 respondents.

CAGNE added in their statement: “Every flight burns massive amounts of fossil fuels, causing emissions that heat the planet. Even a single long-haul flight can emit more than many people’s entire annual footprint.

"Gatwick is at its peak during the summer schedule with over 11,200 flights (plus government dispensations), and 3,250 during the winter months.

“A ban on night flights is just one step towards reducing emissions and noise from aviation, and Gatwick Airport becoming a good neighbour to residents and the planet.”

“The survey also asked if they supported a new runway at Gatwick Airport, adding over 100,000 extra flights a year. 68% said no they did not support a new runway with only 32% offering support.”

YouGov polling shows that nearly 80% of local residents, who expressed a view, support London Gatwick’s plans.

Last week, CAGNE called for an end to night flights at Gatwick.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are bringing noise levels down year-on-year but we know managing noise still matters. The Department for Transport sets restrictions at London Gatwick to manage night noise and we fully comply with these limits. We also have a range of measures to reduce noise impacts including a Noise Insulation Scheme.

“Airlines invest billions a year on developing and purchasing new, quieter aircraft and we continue to work with our airline partners to encourage them to operate the quietest fleet possible during the night period.

“London Gatwick is the best-connected UK airport by rail, with direct services to more than 100 stations and hundreds more within just one change, including services throughout the night.

“London Gatwick also has an extensive bus and coach network. Many local bus routes serve the airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”