The Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) have put the Government ‘on notice’ over their ‘dangerous and responsible decision’ to back a second runway at London Gatwick.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, has made a decision stating that she is ‘minded to approve’ the development of Gatwick Airport based on an amended plan.

Further consultation is now expected with a final decision earmarked for October 2025.

Peter Barclay, chair of GACC said: “Today GACC are putting the Government on notice that, should they go ahead with what seems to be their revised plan, we will legally challenge what is still a dangerous and irresponsible decision.

“Equally concerning is the government’s failure to listen to the evidence of the significant negative impact on local communities in terms of noise, air pollution, overloading of infrastructure and a general worsening of people’s lives.

“GACC are appalled that the Government appears to have fallen for Gatwick's and the aviation industry's glossy brochure and not taken on board the significant and dramatic impacts this decision will have on local, national and worldwide communities.

“This decision is economically illiterate and appears to downgrade climate change as an issue of concern to the Government.

“This flawed approach will only come back to bite the Government that has made it with fearful results.”

Jonathan Essex, vice-chair of GACC, added: “There is no need for this or any other airport expansion in the UK.

“That climate change has been downgraded to just another issue to consider after the Government has indicated its desire to proceed is completely unacceptable.

“Yesterday, the Climate Change Committee stated that no additional airport capacity is needed until at least 2035 and then only if Sustainable Aviation Fuels become viable.

“Since the Gatwick consultation finished, we have passed 1.5C global warming for the past year, and last week the Channel Tunnel announced plans to expand connectivity to Europe.

“It is time for the government to back trains not planes, and instigate the repeated calls of their independent Climate Change Committee to introduce a plan to manage down demand for flying instead.”

Hannah Lawrence, campaigner at Stay Grounded, said: “Encouraging Gatwick’s expansion in the middle of a climate crisis is irresponsible.

“Allowing such a polluting industry to expand in the name of supposed ‘economic growth’ would actually create further inequality, suffering and a lack of prosperity in years to come.

“All while those who have never set foot on a plane suffer the worst consequences.

“There is no such thing as green flying which is why we need an immediate end to airport expansion and an urgent reduction in the number of flights that take off each day.

“The government's final decision on this expansion must recognise this and reject the proposal.”

GACC has launched a fundraising campaign to support legal challenges.