Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick, which is the world’s busiest single runway airport, wants to reposition the centre line of the Northern Runway, which is currently only used for taxiing or as a back up, 12 metres north to allow dual runway operations, aligning with international safety standards.

The airport wants to make the runway fully operational by the end of the decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion of Gatwick is projected to boost the UK economy by an additional £1 billion a year and create 14,000 jobs across the country.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place. Picture by Steve Robards

The transport secretary's support does not guarantee the expansion will go ahead as it would still need planning permission.

If permission is granted, work on the £2.2 billion project would start almost immediately, according to the BBC.

The work would be funded by private investment.

"I am issuing a minded to approve decision that provides some additional time to seek views from all parties on the provisions, prior to a final decision," Alexander said in a written ministerial statement on Tuesday (February 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick has until April 24 to respond to demands for it to include measures, such as noise mitigation and having a proportion of passengers travelling to the airport via public transport, in its overall plans before a final decision will be made in October.

Speaking at the annual dinner of trade body Airlines UK in London on Tuesday evening, Alexander told industry leaders aviation was good for growth.

She said: “I have no intention of clipping anyone's wings. I am not some sort of flight-shaming eco warrior. I love flying – I always have.

“This Government believes in increasing airport capacity. We're ambitious for the sector.

“But these strict criteria must be met if we are to balance the needs of today with the necessities of tomorrow."