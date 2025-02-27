Gatwick expansion: Lib Dem MPs call on Government to ‘listen to local communities’ and scrap second runway plans
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said she is ‘minded to approve’ expansion plans, despite serious environmental and health concerns.
However, Alexander also announced further delays to the final decision which is now due in October 2025, requiring Gatwick to fulfil additional measures.
These measures include Gatwick to put noise mitigation measures in place, after Liberal Democrat MPs highlighted the detrimental impacts of airport noise on local communities to Alexander in a joint letter.
A statement from Liberal Democrat MPs in the South East: “Residents across the South East are very worried about the impact that additional noise will have on their wellbeing and everyday lives.
“Expanding Gatwick would be disastrous for our environment, our health and our communities.
“We are pleased the Transport Secretary has finally started to take our concerns into consideration by delaying the final decision and requiring Gatwick to address noise pollution.
“The Government must now spend this additional time actually listening to local residents and ground plans for Gatwick expansion once and for all.”
