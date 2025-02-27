Gatwick expansion: Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander's statement in full as £2.2bn project is delayed

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick, which is the world’s busiest single runway airport, wants to reposition the centre line of the Northern Runway, which is currently only used for taxiing or as a back up, 12 metres north to allow dual runway operations, aligning with international safety standards.

The airport wants to make the runway fully operational by the end of the decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Transport Secretary’s decision has delayed the final decision on the project until October 27, 2025.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Here is Alexander’s statement in full: “The examining authority’s report on the Gatwick Airport Development Consent Order application was received on 27 November 2024. Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, a decision must be made within 3 months of receipt of the examining authority’s report unless the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline is exercised and a statement is made to Parliament announcing the new deadline. The current deadline for a decision is 27 February 2025.

“This statement confirms that today (27 February 2025) I have issued a ‘minded to approve’ letter for the Gatwick Airport Northern Runway Development Consent Order (DCO) under the Planning Act 2008.

“Given the examining authority’s report, for the first time, recommends an alternative DCO which includes a range of controls on the operation of the scheme and not all the provisions have been considered during the examination, I am issuing a minded to approve decision that provides some additional time to seek views from all parties on the provisions, prior to a final decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The deadline for the final decision is now extended to 27 October 2025 (an extension of 9 months). The decision to set a new deadline is without prejudice to the decision on whether to give development consent for the above application.”

Follow all the reaction and latest statements on the decision with our live blog here.