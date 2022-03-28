Two days of protests were held at Chatsmore Farm in Goring-by-Sea on Friday (March 25) and Saturday (March 26).

The second gathering, organised by the Labour party, 'demonstrated the strength of local feeling' against the controversial decision by the Planning Inspectorate to allow the development of this greenfield space on appeal by Persimmon.

Speaking to protestors at the demonstration, Labour Group leader, Dr Beccy Cooper said: “I am a public health doctor, and I understand the importance of green spaces to the mental and physical well-being of people.

"We know that sites like these are vital in helping to improve the quality of life of local residents and we must do everything we can to protect them.

"But we are also very well aware of the pressing need for housing in Worthing, particularly for young families who can’t afford the spiralling cost of houses to rent and buy. But we are all aware of the brownfield sites in Worthing town centre that remain undeveloped. We must ensure that these sites provide the kind of quality housing that is truly affordable.

“We need and open and transparent conversation with the people of Worthing about how we ensure we meet their very real need for housing, whilst upholding our responsibility to protect the environment and to do all we can to take action against climate change. It’s going to be a delicate balancing act, but it’s one that we must take together.

“We are determined that we will tackle the issue of providing adequate housing for our young families whilst at the same time meeting our responsibilities for maintaining the green spaces that are so vital to our health and well-being."

The development was unanimously rejected by Worthing Borough Councillors last March. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The development was unanimously rejected by Worthing Borough Councillors last March. Persimmon appealed the decision and was granted permission to go ahead with the development of 475 new homes on the land.

Councillor Vicki Wells said all parts of the political spectrum in Worthing were united against the decision alongside many conservation and environmental groups and residents.

She added: “We have all come here today to reject the development. It’s a coalition of local people who love Worthing and don’t want to see the development of one of our last green spaces and a significant green gap between the built-up areas of Worthing and Ferring.”

“The green spaces are becoming increasingly important for the health of residents, and we need to protect them for current residents and most importantly for future generations.“

The Conservative party has also lobbied against the scheme.

Residents joined Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley, Worthing borough councillors and St Oscar Romero Catholic School pupils in a 'united front' to voice their anger at the plans on Friday. Click here to read more