Calls for Worthing shop’s alcohol licence to be revoked after failed test sale

Trading Standards is calling on Worthing Borough Council to revoke the alcohol licence held by Om Food & Wine, at 123 Clifton Road.

This comes after a volunteer under 18 was able to buy an age restricted product, such as alcohol, tobacco or e cigarettes, from the store.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, Om Food & Wine can sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 11pm on Sundays.

123 Clifton Road, Worthing

But West Sussex Trading Standards wants this permission to be revoked due to the failed test sale and the fact that it had issued the store with advice on under-age sales before it took place.

The regulator says the shop has ‘undermined’ key licensing objectives including the ‘prevention of crime and disorder’ and ‘the protection of children from harm’.

Worthing Borough Council will now review the store’s alcohol licence and its licensing committee is expected to make a decision at a hearing in May.

If you believe a shop is selling alcohol, tobacco or e cigarettes to under 18s, you can report it online to West Sussex Trading Standards.

SEE ALSO: Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at West Sussex nature reserve

HAVE YOU READ: Hottest place in UK likely to be tiny Sussex village which time forgot