A number of organisations have released statements outlining continuing works to combat the flooding in Hastings, as residents remain without power and many roads stay closed.

Hastings Borough Council said: “We have been working with our partners on the flooding in the town centre. Thank you to them for their help and support.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue have done a great job pumping out affected properties, and UK Power Networks are working to reconnect anyone without power.

“Anyone who needs housing support because of the flooding, please call 01424 451100 if it is before 4.45pm, or call 01424 451999 after 4.45pm.”

UK Power Networks added: “Our engineers are on site and working to restore the remaining power supplies affected, as soon as it is safe to do so.

“For safety reasons, at 9.17am today (16 January) we had to turn off power supplies to 484 customers in Hastings due to flooding. Power was restored to all but 128 properties by 10.39am.

“We are working closely with the emergency services and other organisations.

"Public safety is our top priority and now the floodwater has receded, our experts need to assess any damage and inspect equipment inside each customer’s property before safely restoring supplies in stages.”

Photo: Dan Jessup

The council reported this morning that the lower end of Alexandra Park was closed until further notice, along with several roads in and around the town centre.

This includes South Terrace which is still closed both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road.

It has also been reported that Marley Lane is blocked both ways, while traffic is moving slowly on the B2244 in Sedlescombe as motorists avoid the nearby flooding.

Multiple specialised vehicles were spotted driving down Bexhill Road in St Leonards this afternoon, as East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that its crews are in attendance at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue are in attendance. Photo: Daniel Burton.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.11am to reports of flooding.

"Six Pumps in attendance along with three officers and our High Volume Pump are in attendance.

"Both ends of South Terrace were closed at 6.23am.

"Crews are wearing in dry suits evacuating flats in the area.

Flooding on the A21 at Sedlescombe. Photo: John Gotts.

"We are working closely with our partners Hastings Council, Highways England, Red Cross, Police, Southern Water and the UK Power Networks.

"There is high traffic congestion, please avoid the area.”

It comes after the Met Office issued warnings for flooding today (Monday, January 16).

“There is a chance that heavy rain will turn to snow in places, which may cause some travel disruption on Monday morning,” the Met Office said.