Hastings Water Supply Latest: Thousands remain without water for fifth consecutive day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Of the remaining 7,000 properties affected, a significant number are expected to be back on supply later on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, around 2,000 properties in parts of St Helen’s and St Helen’s Wood, which are normally served by the Fairlight reservoir, are unlikely to see supply restored until tomorrow morning or lunchtime, Southern Water confirmed.

Southern Water has confirmed that thousands of customers currently remain without water as water supply issues continue into its fifth day. Picture: Southern Water

This is because the reservoir is not yet sufficiently stocked to meet the demand.

As areas are being brought back onto supply Southern Water is redeploying its fleet of 24 tankers to support those areas still without supply.

Its bottled water stations will remain open each day from 8am to 9pm and will continue to deliver bottled water to customers on its Priority Services Register until everyone is confirmed back in supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Southern Water added: “If you are one of our Priority Service customers back in supply, you may still continue to receive bottled water. Don’t worry, this is just a precautionary measure as some customers experience intermittent supply whilst we continue to fill the reservoirs and network in the area.