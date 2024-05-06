Hastings Water Supply Latest: Thousands remain without water for fifth consecutive day
Around 25,500 properties in St Leonards and Hastings, which lost water supply after Thursday night's burst water main, have now had mains supply restored, though they may experience reduced pressure for a time.
Of the remaining 7,000 properties affected, a significant number are expected to be back on supply later on Monday.
However, around 2,000 properties in parts of St Helen’s and St Helen’s Wood, which are normally served by the Fairlight reservoir, are unlikely to see supply restored until tomorrow morning or lunchtime, Southern Water confirmed.
This is because the reservoir is not yet sufficiently stocked to meet the demand.
As areas are being brought back onto supply Southern Water is redeploying its fleet of 24 tankers to support those areas still without supply.
Its bottled water stations will remain open each day from 8am to 9pm and will continue to deliver bottled water to customers on its Priority Services Register until everyone is confirmed back in supply.
A spokesperson for Southern Water added: “If you are one of our Priority Service customers back in supply, you may still continue to receive bottled water. Don’t worry, this is just a precautionary measure as some customers experience intermittent supply whilst we continue to fill the reservoirs and network in the area.
"Efforts are underway to ensure supplies to enable all primary and secondary schools and colleges in the area to open as normal tomorrow.”
