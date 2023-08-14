Haywards Heath church responds to complaint about ‘very overgrown’ graveyard and rewilding criticisms

A Haywards Heath resident has complained about a ‘very overgrown’ graveyard at one of the town’s churches.

Julian Purvey, 66, told the Middy that long grass nearly covers many of the headstones at St Wilfrid’s Church in St Wilfrid’s Way.

Julian, who has lived in the area since 1967, said: “Years ago the grass used to be mown and kept really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he calls the graveyard ‘an eyesore’, especially when compared with the high standard of Muster Green and Victoria Park.

Haywards Heath resident Julian Purvey took this photo of the graveyard at St Wilfrid's Church, saying that long grass nearly covers many of the headstones

But Father Edward Pritchett, Rector: St. Wilfrid and The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, said the graveyard will be trimmed soon.

He said: “The first cut of the year was missed due to the previous contractor closing down, but a new contractor has now been appointed and will undertake a complete cut of the churchyard in the autumn.”

Fr Edward said: “A number of years ago the churchyard at St Wilfrid’s Parish Church was rewilded to encourage wildlife and biodiversity in the centre of Haywards Heath.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian criticised the rewilding project, saying: “When some people do rewilding you’ve got lovely buttercups and different plants but this just looks like it’s just been left to go to ruin.”

But Fr Edward said: “This year has also been our best year for wildflowers, including large areas of lesser spotted orchards and ox-eyed daisies in various parts of the churchyard.”