Haywards Heath Town Council celebrates as Muster Green wins ninth Green Flag Award

Haywards Heath Town Council has received its ninth consecutive Green Flag Award for its ‘jewel in the crown’.

Councillors are celebrating after Muster Green received the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “Our beautiful Muster Green achieving Green Flag accreditation yet again is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Town Council’s Grounds Team that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it. I love nothing more than spending time in our parks and green spaces in Haywards Heath and I thank Haywards Heath Town Council and its brilliant Grounds Team for their continuing work in keeping our green spaces so gorgeous.”

Councillor Sandy Ellis, who is also chair of Haywards Heath IN BLOOM, said: “What an achievement such a small team of Grounds Staff have achieved once more. Your passion, creativity and teamwork skills have paid dividends in retaining Muster Green’s flag. I am filled with pride every time I pass this beloved green space and I am sure I share with everyone, our gratitude and appreciation for all you do in keeping the town so blooming lovely all year round.”

Haywards Heath Town Council Grounds team with their 2023/24 Green Flag Award on Muster Green

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag award scheme manager, congratulated everyone involved at Muster Green. He said: “The staff do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Keep Britain Tidy is an environmental charity that sets the standard for the management of parks and beaches, while inspiring people to be litter-free, to waste less and to live more sustainably. They run campaigns and programmes, including the Great British Spring Clean, Eco-Schools, Love Parks, Eco-Schools, and the Blue Flag/ Seaside Awards for beaches.

It is currently celebrating a record year for Green Flag winners and a full list of the winning parks and green spaces is available at www.keepbritaintidy.org.

Haywards Heath Town Council grounds staff Dan Beard, Andy Stempt and Darren Hulbert

