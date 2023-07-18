A residents group is in the High Court this week to challenge the government’s decision to allow Angus Energy to test for hydrocarbons near Balcombe.

The Frack Free Balcombe Residents Association (FFBRA) announced it has met its fundraising target of £37,000 for its judicial review on Wednesday and Thursday, July 19-20.

The group launched its fundraising campaign earlier this year after an independent Planning Inspector permitted an appeal from Angus Energy to undertake 30 months of hydrocarbon exploration at the existing oil well at the Lower Stumble Exploration site, off London Road.

The decision was made on February 13 and was welcomed by Angus Energy.

Balcombe resident John Butcher raised the last £1,000 by running a marathon across the Surrey North Downs Area of Natural Beauty

An FFBRA spokesperson on the fundraising page said: “We have received funds directly into our bank account as well through Crowd Justice. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us. We couldn't have done this without you.”

Balcombe resident John Butcher raised the last £1,000 by running a marathon across the Surrey North Downs Area of Natural Beauty on Sunday, July 9, achieving fifth place.

Campaigners said they are concerned about the potential for: the industrialization of Balcombe, noise and light pollution, disruption to natural habitats and HGVs near the village.

A FFBRA spokesperson on the fundraising page said: “It is likely that it will take several months for a judgement to be handed down after our hearing finishes on Thursday. The outcome could have significant implications beyond Balcombe.”

Diane Forster, a long-term campaigner against the Balcombe oil site, said: “If anyone thinks this is only about one little village in Sussex you are so wrong.”

In the Appeal Decision earlier this year, the Inspector had said that the benefit of exploration outweighed any adverse impact on the AONB, saying: “The national need is the overriding consideration.”

They said: “There remains a significant national need for onshore hydrocarbon exploration and assessment for considerable time to come. This weighs greatly in favour of this appeal, given also the great policy weight still attributed nationally to the benefits of mineral extraction.”

