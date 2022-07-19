One resident, Rachel Trusler, who was out for a walk on Sunday (July 17), encountered ‘at least 50 dead fish’ at Brooklands Park in Worthing.

Ms Trusler told Sussex World that it was a ‘distressing and upsetting’ sight.

West Sussex fire crews have arrived at the park this afternoon (Monday) to aerate the water.

One resident, who was out for a walk on Sunday (July 17), encountered ‘at least 50 dead fish’ at Brooklands Park in Worthing. Photo: Rachel Trusler

Adur and Worthing Councils said the fire service has stepped in to ‘try to save some fish’ in Brooklands lake as the current heatwave ‘deprives the water of oxygen’.

A spokesperson added: “Lakes and ponds across the country have been hit by the extreme weather event and a number of fish at Brooklands have already perished.

"But good relations between Worthing Borough Council and the fire and rescue service have seen the service come to the aid of the lake and it will use one of its high powered pumps to recycle the water and jet it over the surface of the lake increasing its oxygen levels as it does so.”

The council said oxygen levels are low and can only be quickly raised by rainfall or agitating the water surface.

It is unclear what the cause is but West Sussex fire crews have arrived at the park this afternoon (Monday) to aerate the water.

"There are two wind turbines on the lake which also power pumps to oxygenate the water but the extreme heat means special extra measures are needed,” the spokesperson said.

"The Environment Agency has told the council that many bodies of water are currently suffering the same problem due to the heatwave.

"The council has given its thanks to the fire and rescue service for its prompt action.”

This incident comes amid a surge in temperatures across the country, with an amber heat warning in place for Sussex.

