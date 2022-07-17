Thomas Bennett Community College, in Crawley, will ask students to follow an online timetable due to ‘unprecedented rising temperatures’.

Temperatures are forecast to soar in Sussex over the next few days and the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the region.

According to the Met Office’s weather warnings guide, an amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

Thomas Bennett Community College, in Crawley, has told students and staff to work remotely on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (19) due to extreme weather conditions. Picture by Steve Robards

This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

Extreme weather warnings are in place for the whole of England and Wales from Monday at 12am to Tuesday at 11.59pm.

According to the latest forecast, the extreme weather in Sussex should begin at the beginning of next week, with temperatures forecast to reach 35°C on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

A joint letter from Thomas Bennett executive headteacher Mr Stuart Smith and head of school Mrs Emer Lesova said: “As you will be aware, the country’s unprecedented rising temperatures forecast for next Monday and Tuesday are a cause for concern and we have been formulating an appropriate plan.

“Due to the health, safety and wellbeing of all of our school community, we have taken the decision to learn remotely on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th July.

“We encourage all students to remain at home. However, if you have no other alternative, there will be a small number of staff at school.

“Our expectations for Monday and Tuesday:

“Work will be set for all lessons on Google Classroom.

“All students are expected to complete the work set and follow their usual timetable.

“School will reopen on Wednesday 20th July as usual. Please note that students are still able to wear their full PE kit or uniform (blazers and ties are not compulsory) on their last day. Please be reminded that we will be dismissing all students as planned, at approximately 12.30pm.”

With temperatures ‘predicted to continue rising into next week’, West Sussex County Council has contacted all schools to share national guidance around managing severe weather.