New Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill is six months from completion

A new college for pupils at Woodlands Meed is only six months away from full completion, West Sussex County Council has announced.

The council said the roof and concrete structure are now complete, and said the school and council held a ‘topping out’ ceremony on the roof on February 22.

This marks the completion of the highest point of a building and the milestone was celebrated by pupils, staff, governors, county councillors and council staff, as well as representatives from the council’s contractor, ISG.

Woodlands Meed headteacher Adam Rowland said: “Since the ground-breaking event last year I can’t believe how quickly this has been built, and having it in our backyard, it’s been incredible to see it develop over time. It’s going to make such a huge difference to our pupils to have the provision that will enable them to succeed and flourish in their lives.”

Woodlands Meed students, staff and governors with West Sussex County Councillors and ISG staff at the 'topping out' ceremony on February 22

The council is creating the new facilities for 100 children with special educational needs and disabilities. These include: an outside courtyard and amphitheatre for sporting and social events; a new hydrotherapy pool; more internal space in 12 new classrooms and specialist learning areas; high quality sporting facilities including all weather pitches and a two-court sports hall; a large dining hall and kitchen, common room and a range of therapy spaces; and new outside learning and play areas.

WSCC leader Paul Marshall was joined at the event by council chairman Pete Bradbury and cabinet member for learning and skills Nigel Jupp.

Mr Jupp said: “Helping children and young people to fulfil their potential is a key priority within Our Council Plan, and this new college will enable Woodlands Meed pupils to do just that.”

College pupils and teachers permanently signed their names and personal messages in the roof structure and a small number of guests were given a tour inside.

Trevor White, operations director at ISG, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed representatives from West Sussex County Council, Woodlands Meed College and our neighbours at Birchwood Grove Primary School to site to celebrate this significant milestone towards the delivery of a fantastic facility for young people with special education needs and disabilities.”