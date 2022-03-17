Here is when you can see the Worm Moon over Sussex, and how it got its name

It will fall in the early hours of Friday, March 18, but will be brightest once the sky is dark after moonrise on St Patrick's Day today at 5.06pm (Thursday March 17).

Although It could be cloudy earlier on, Netweather.tv is currently predicting the skies will be clear over Sussex around 3am which should give any moon-watchers a good chance to have a look before the sun rises at 6.06am.

If there is any rain about you could also be lucky enough to see a moonbow, when the moonlight is refracted through water droplets in the air. moonbows only happen when the full moon is fairly low in the sky so best seen in the hours after sunset when the sky is dark.

A full moon over Sussex

The Worm Moon is the third full moon of the year, sharing its month with the spring equinox, and is also called the Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon, Sugar Moon, or Lenten Moon.

However its Worm Moon name is most popular in the UK.

If you’re unable to see the Worm Moon at its peak, it will also appear full the day after.

Later on in the month, on March 28, when the Moon is in its waning crescent phase, you will be able to view it in the company of three planets: Mars, Saturn and Venus.

Why is it called the Worm Moon

The names of the full moons come from the 1930s when the Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American names for the full Moons in each month of the year.

Since then, these names have widely been adopted around the world.

March's full moon is known as the Worm Moon, which for many years was thought to refer to the earthworms that appear as the soil warms, inviting robins and other birds to feed.

However, other sources suggest it was named by Native American tribes after the beetle larvae which begin to emerge from the thawing bark of trees at this time of year.

Moon names for 2022

Here are the other full moons and their names to watch out for this year.

January 17 - Wolf Moon

February 16 - Snow Moon

March 18 - Worm Moon

April 16 - Pink Moon

May 16 - Flower Moon

June 14 - Strawberry Moon

July 13 - Buck Moon

August 11 - Sturgeon Moon

September 10 - Harvest Moon

October 9 - Hunter’s Moon

November 8 - Beaver Moon

December 7 - Cold Moon