Did you help plant one of the 151,000 trees across West Sussex to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II? Look through our photo album to see if your planting was captured on camera.

The Queen’s Green Canopy was launched nationally in the summer of 2021 by the late Queen and the then Prince of Wales as part of the celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The aim was to encourage people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’. It was overseen by the Lord Lieutenants of each county – in West Sussex Dame Susan Pyper DCVO, oversaw the launch until her retirement in July 2022 when her successor Lady Emma Barnard completed the project supported by a team of deputy lieutenants led by Dr John Godfrey.

The effort saw some 151,000 trees planted in West Sussex with more than 300 organisations, statutory and voluntary, and individuals take part in the campaign. The Roll of Honour to acknowledge and thank them is listed here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/environment/roll-of-honour-these-are-the-west-sussex-groups-who-helped-plant-151000-trees-to-celebrate-the-reign-of-queen-elizabeth-ii-4116099

Four West Sussex groups were also chosen to receive a special tree from The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) Sculpture “Tree of Trees”, which stood tall outside Buckingham Palace as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to the nation and the world as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations in June. You can read who they were here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/environment/trees-from-unique-sculpture-at-buckingham-palace-are-given-to-deserving-west-sussex-groups-in-the-name-of-the-late-queen-3877735

In her report on the success of the campaign in West Sussex, Lady Emma said: "The primary purpose of the QGC campaign is, of course, to mark the great contribution of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to this country over so many years, but it is also about creating a legacy of understanding and support for the importance of trees in our lives and in our futures.

"When we embarked on the QGC West Sussex project, we were very aware of the high regard in which The late Queen Elizabeth II was held here, and also of the concern of so many local people about the need to reverse the degradation of our environment before it is too late.

"However, the scale and nature of the public reaction to the campaign both surprised and delighted us. We feel that a new level of public consciousness and concern has been achieved, but this needs to be sustained. It is vital that the trees that have been planted and will be planted in the future are looked after and maintained, particularly in times of drought.

"May I thank wholeheartedly the Task Group in particular, and all those who have contributed to the success of QGC West Sussex. Their hard work and dedication has been remarkable. I wish everyone in West Sussex well in our efforts to sustain the good work that has been done to keep West Sussex beautiful and help it become an environmentally responsible county.”

For more details about the campaign: https://queensgreencanopy.org/

1 . The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Lady Emma Barnard celebrates with supporters of the Petworth Community Garden The community garden received one of four saplings from the Platinum Jubilee Tree of Trees Photo: Photo supplied by Caroline Nicholls

2 . Arundel selected the 70th anniversary of the late Queen’s accession to the throne in February 2022 to plant a commemorative tree in Jubilee Gardens Pictured from left are: Sharon Blaikie, Arundel Chamber of Commerce: Mayor of Arundel Tony Hunt: Deputy Lieutenant Caroline Nicholls and Georgina, Duchess of Norfolk. Photo: Photo supplied by Caroline Nicholls

3 . Former Lord Lieutenant Dame Susan Pyper and pupils at Rumboldswhyke CE Primary School in Chichester It was one of 70 city schools from across the United Kingdom specially chosen to help kickstart the campaign in the Autumn of 2021 Photo: Photo supplied by Caroline Nicholls

4 . Sir Richard Kleinwort, Vice Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex with pupils at St Mark’s CE Primary School in Staplefield Never too young to plant a tree. Photo: Photo supplied by Caroline Nicholls