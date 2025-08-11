Lewes animal rescue centre gets permission for new horse track to enhance welfare

An animal rescue centre has received permission to build a new horse track to ‘enhance the welfare’ of the animals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare at The Broyle, Ringmer, submitted a planning application to Lewes District Council in May for the first phase of a three-part plan.

The proposal was for an equine track and to relocate a portakabin and replace it with an isolation building to house potentially contagious species. It was also for the provision of a small extension to the welfare block to improve access and flow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can view the planning application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/25/0200.

A horse at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, pictured in 2023. Photo: National World

The decision notice, published on July 31, granted permission, saying: “Development to which this permission relates shall be begun not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date on which this permission is granted.”

The application’s design and access statement said: “The development plan is aimed at enhancing the health, comfort, and welfare standards for the animals, as well as improving the facilities for visitors, volunteers and staff members. The proposed changes are designed to support higher standards of animal care rather than altering the site’s fundamental use.”

The statement said Raystede’s proposal to develop an equine track system is based on research that highlights the benefits of natural movement for equines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Wild equines browse for 16-18 hours daily, covering vast distances. In contrast, domesticated horses often suffer from obesity and conditions like laminitis due to restricted movement and high-sugar, low-fiber diets.”

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. Photo: Peter Cripps/National World

It said the current area where the track is proposed offers ‘a basic exercise space’, but does not have the structure and resources that the new development aims to provide. It said: “The planned track system will offer far more comprehensive benefits, including specialized surfaces and natural enrichment that support the horses’ well-being. The track will also meet recognised industry standards, ensuring safety and suitability for equine rehabilitation.”

The statement also described the isolation unit, saying this would ‘enhance the care and management of animals that may be sick, injured, or potentially contagious’ and make sure they can be isolated from other animals to prevent the spread of illness. It said: “Additionally, the isolation building will offer a safer and more controlled environment for staff when handling vulnerable animals.”

Raystede’s application said phases two and three of its development plan are ‘under refinement’ but would be submitted later as separate full planning applications for the site. Phase two involves a top yard and a new small animals building, the demolition of existing storage buildings, the conversion of an existing dog kennel building and the construction of a new office and storage facilities in the dog kennel building. Phase three includes improvements to car parking, a new two-storey visitor hub and a new warehouse for the storage of bulk goods.