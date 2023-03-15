Lewes Climate Hub opens at iconic High Street building

Lewes Climate Hub will open up its new home at Lewes House – one of the most recognisable buildings on Lewes High Street – with a procession, music, poetry and activities for all the family on Saturday, March 18.

Lewes Climate Hub was established in 2021 to invite everyone to learn about and take action on climate change. Today, over 30 local climate, environmental and community groups and organisations are affiliated to the Hub.

Dinah Morgan, a Lewes Climate Hub director, says: “There’s a wealth of ideas and ambition among the people of Lewes to tackle climate change and safeguard our natural world – whether through their own actions or lobbying for change from government.

“Having this physical space allows all of us in Lewes to have a say in how we as a community should tackle climate change. Everyone is warmly invited to drop in and share their ideas, explore projects to join, and discover how they can make a positive difference.”

Volunteers and supporters getting ready for the opening of Lewes Climate Hub

Formerly based at smaller premises at Fisher Street, Lewes Climate Hub plans to use its new, larger space at Lewes House to host exhibitions, talks, workshops, events and family activities about climate action and safeguarding our natural world. It can also signpost visitors to local groups and projects in which they can get involved.

Space in the district council building is shared with Community Energy South and OVESCo, the local community energy company. Every Wednesday from April, a dedicated Energy Room, run by OVESCo, will give free advice on energy bills, improving energy efficiency and moving to renewable energy.

The Hub will be open to the public 11am to 3pm, Wednesday to Saturday, staffed mostly by volunteers.

The Hub is opening with a season of free events all about our local waters – with talks, displays, children’s activities and short films from March 18 to April 15. These range from a talk on the history of the River Ouse to learning all about seagrass meadows – known as the ‘hidden’ underwater rainforests.

The official opening will take place at midday, Saturday, March 18, at Lewes House, 32 High Street. Learn more at www.lewesclimatehub.org.

