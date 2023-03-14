The all-day event will be held on Saturday, June 3, at The Stanley Turner Ground in Lewes.

A day for the whole family at the home of the local rugby team, the Lewes Lions. The event includes a rugby tournament, all day music on the live stage, stalls of street food, a fun fair and bars.

Last year saw teams from all over Sussex competing in the Rugby tournament in the morning, with the fun competition anticipated to be repeated this year.

The music festival starts at 12 noon with music live from local and international artists starting at 12.30pm, including Chasing Mumford for anyone who remembers the Gentlemans tour, this is a great and affordable alternative.

Headlining this years festival are the Dub Pistols and DJ Luck and MC Neat along, with appearances from Phats and Small for the 2nd year and Ashley Campbell (the youngest daughter of Glen Campbell) showcasing her talent and American country and folk music. More acts and announcements will be made soon.

Attending the festival you can expect great food stalls, a fun fair for the kids, games and a mooch around some great stands. The 7’s rugby tournament will begin at 10am, and the winners announced by 2pm.

The team have worked hard to guarantee an upbeat environment for the whole day. They haven’t stuck with just one genre, there will be a mixture of established and up and coming artists throughout the day.

Lewes Music Festival

The event is supporting local charities and grass roots rugby. Early Bird Tickets are available from the website www.lewesmusicfestival.co.uk

