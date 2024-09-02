Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Gatwick campaign said it will not wait silence following the end of the examination phase of the airport’s planning application to bring the Northern Runway into more routine use.

The Planning Inspectorate will make its decision on November 27 before its recommendation goes to the Secretary of State, who will say yay or nay by the end of February 2025.

But local campaign groups have fought hard against the £2.2 billion plans, which could see Gatwick serving more than 75 million passengers a year by the late 2030s, because of the environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) said: “We now wait – but not in silence, as we continue to counter the Gatwick Airport’s propaganda machine whilst engaging with airport management on other issues faced daily by communities.

London Gatwick's main runway, next to the emergency runway | Picture: Jeffrey Milstein

"A new runway by private investment may initially seem attractive to the new government but, if permitted, the mess that is the applicant’s non-committal stance on surface access, air quality, carbon and amenities will undoubtedly fall to the public sector to solve and fund, whilst the local communities face the adverse consequences.

“During the hearings and submissions, Gatwick management and team have shown contempt for the concerns put forward by residents, experts and local authorities. They have declined or avoided responding to the facts on key points raised – the impacts on air quality and climate change from such a vast increase in plane movements, or the lack of surface transport to take flyers, workers and freight off residential roads. They also showed utter disrespect in their attitude towards the aviation noise issues, both now and with the proposed aircraft movements of 386,000 a year.

"Thanks to residents funding CAGNE, a strong team of top King’s Counsel, planning barrister and solicitor, along with qualified experts in aviation noise, surface transport, air quality, climate change, waste, and sewerage, were able to meet the Gatwick team head-to-head, at each hearing and in writing, about why Gatwick Airport owners should not be allowed to go ahead with a new runway which is simply not policy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning application, London Gatwick outlined how they were tackling the environmental impact and guaranteed, through the use of a noise envelope, that with the opening of the northern runway, noise levels from the dual runway operation for the overall population will be no greater than those experienced in 2019.

The airport will report on compliance with the Noise Envelope annually and it will forecast noise levels five years ahead to show expected compliance. No new airport capacity will be released unless forecasts show that compliance with the noise envelope will be maintained.

Details of Gatwick’s assessment of emissions and how they comply with government regulations and guidance are contained within the planning application.

Tim Norwood, Chief Planning Officer, London Gatwick said: “We are proud of our strong track record on community engagement, including through our formal consultative body, GATCOM, which dates back to 1956.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As outlined in our planning application, London Gatwick’s Northern Runway plans will be a major contributor to our airport’s long-term growth and deliver a significant boost to the region, by generating 14,000 new jobs and £1 billion for the economy every year. This builds on the work we already do to support local communities and attract new business opportunities, trade and jobs, with our latest published report showing that London Gatwick generated £5.5 billion for the UK economy and supported over 76,000 jobs in 2023 alone.

“While we recognise not everyone accepts the robust evidence we presented - including how we will limit environmental impacts – the six-month examination process has provided transparency and detailed scrutiny of our privately financed plans by a panel of independent inspectors. The process allowed any member of the community or interested groups to have their say.

“We would like to thank all businesses and individuals who submitted evidence and spoke in support of our plans. The planning inspectors will review all the evidence before the Government makes a final decision on this nationally important infrastructure programme early next year.”

CAGNE also added: “The airport management has continued to progress the Modernisation of Airspace (which was not permitted as part of the new runway planning hearings), and CAGNE believe they need it to meet the desired movements off a new runway. These additional changes could see many more people impacted by new flight paths due to Gatwick’s desire for growth south of the airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Norwood said: “Like all major UK airports, London Gatwick is taking part in the Government-led programme to modernise UK airspace. This work will enable aircraft to climb more quickly and take more direct routes, leading to a reduction in noise, carbon emissions and delays. All airports in the programme must follow the CAA’s airspace change process, which includes guidelines to ensure decision-making for airspace change is fair and transparent with progress openly documented on the CAA’s website.

“London Gatwick has complied fully with the airspace change process so far, with public consultation being planned for the next stage.”