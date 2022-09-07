Map reveals six places unsafe to swim in Sussex
A map from the Environment Agency shows where is safe to swim in Sussex due to pollution.
The Environment Agency (EA) has been taking samples of the seawater in Sussex on a weekly basis.
Samples are taken on a weekly basis during the bathing season from May to September.
Once collected, samples are delivered to a specialist lab in Exeter where they are tested for ecoli, Streptococcal bacteria and other matter.
Most Popular
The overall rating for 2022 will be revealed in November.
Recent coverage on sewage being dumped in the sea has raised concerns. Last month, Southern Water dumped sewage into eight bathing sites along the Sussex coast.
A map from EA shows which areas are safe to swim due to pollution levels.
As of Wednesday (September 7) there were six places listed as ‘advice against bathing’:
Bognor Regis East, Felpham, Lancing Beach Green, Worthing, Bexhill, Hastings Pelham Beach