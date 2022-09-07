Edit Account-Sign Out
Map reveals six places unsafe to swim in Sussex

A map from the Environment Agency shows where is safe to swim in Sussex due to pollution.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 7:22 am

The Environment Agency (EA) has been taking samples of the seawater in Sussex on a weekly basis.

Samples are taken on a weekly basis during the bathing season from May to September.

Once collected, samples are delivered to a specialist lab in Exeter where they are tested for ecoli, Streptococcal bacteria and other matter.

People enjoying the sunshine in Brighton (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The overall rating for 2022 will be revealed in November.

Recent coverage on sewage being dumped in the sea has raised concerns. Last month, Southern Water dumped sewage into eight bathing sites along the Sussex coast.

Fury as Southern Water pumps sewage into eight Sussex beaches

A map from EA shows which areas are safe to swim due to pollution levels.

As of Wednesday (September 7) there were six places listed as ‘advice against bathing’:

Bognor Regis East, Felpham, Lancing Beach Green, Worthing, Bexhill, Hastings Pelham Beach

You can keep up with water conditions here

Eastbourne water conditions

