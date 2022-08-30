Murky waters pictured by West Wittering beach over the Bank Holiday

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water at Snowhill Creek by West Wittering beach (Photograph: Anna Hardy)

Local resident Anna Hardy, who took the photograph, told the Observer: “I live sail and swim on Snowhill Creek. This was our waterline [on] Bank Holiday Sunday next to one of the most visited beaches in England. It went on all along the high tide line, the Creek - a protected SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), delicate habitat that National Trust and Harbour Conservancy work hard to protect.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Locals have had bouts of illness, we have to wash paddle boards and boats after use - which does nothing for water shortages and it seems nothing can be done. We no longer feel we can enter the water safely.”

She added: “We need to put pressure on water companies and question housing development plans or this will continue and only get worse.”