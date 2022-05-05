The new Climate Resilience cEntre Worthing (CREW) will act as a Climate Emergency Centre.

There are similar centres being run out of Lewes, Seaford, Godalming and Guildford.

Amberlouise Everritt and Sean Hellett, co-founders of CREW, said they have achieved full charity status, full funding and are currently looking for a property in Worthing town centre to call home.

Sean Hellett, one of the co-founders of Climate Emergency cEntre Worthing (CREW)

The charity was formed in a bid to raise awareness within the town of the urgent need for climate action.

Amberlouise said: “We recognise that we can only succeed against existential threats – such as climate change and ecological collapse – if we work across political divides, viewing threats of an existential nature as a shared problem, which must be faced together, as a community.

“Once we acknowledge this, the diversity of our communities becomes a strength, allowing us to reach a powerful consensus which keeps fairness at its heart, protects the most vulnerable in our community and allows us to view our differences as a crucial aspect in delivering projects and policies that help us survive as a resilient community.”

Sean Hellett added: “Our plan is to bring together as many local charity/interest groups as possible to work together in building a more sustainable future.

“That might be active travel, reducing carbon footprints, energy/retrofit/insulation advice, reducing plastic use and food waste, rewilding and well-being, through art, live music, film and workshops.”

The co-founders said CREW will partner and embrace community participation through outreach and people’s assemblies to find solutions to the crisis by working together.