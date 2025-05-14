New weather station provides vital information in Chichester Harbour

A new multi-sensor weather station has been set up in Chichester Harbour to help water sports enthusiasts find out wind speed and direction, air and sea temperatures and tidal surge data.

Emsworth Sailing Club facilitated the raising of local funds and volunteers to scope, finance and deploy the EMSMET weather station, located at the Emsworth end of Chichester Harbour, to provide vital information, both real-time and historic.

EMSMET, located at Sweare Deep, halfway down the Emsworth channel in Chichester Harbour, is linked to the current Solent Support Group (SSG) weather stations, two of which also exist in Chichester Harbour: Cambermet and Chimet.

The club said localised weather conditions can vary substantially throughout the harbour and until now there has been no accurate information for the top end of the harbour at Emsworth.

The EMSMET homepage

Localised weather information is essential for sailing, rowing and other water sports clubs, boat users and visiting yachtsmen, swimmers, and other on-the-water participants in order to assess safe boating conditions as well as for event risk assessments, setting race courses and as general good practice for all water sports users.

In the absence of accurate local weather data, Emsworth Sailing Club’s Sailing Committee tasked one of the volunteer members to run a feasibility study on the technical equipment required, likely budget, possible site location and funding options for a local weather station.

Working closely with Chichester Harbour Conservancy, which installed and maintains the other weather stations within the harbour, the project quickly came to fruition.

The club said all the money for the technical sensors and data collection equipment was raised enthusiastically and generously from the following local organisations: Emsworth Sailing Club, Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club, Langstone Sailing Club, Emsworth Yacht Harbour, Chichester Harbour Federation, Friends of Chichester Harbour, Jo Cox, Chichester Harbour Master (through the donation of her speaking fee at an ESC event),

The EMSMET weather station

A number of local organisations, including Emsworth Sailing Club and Emsworth Yacht Harbour, are already displaying the live data on screens for the benefit of their members/berth holders.

As well as being of great value to all water sports users, the tidal surge information will also be of vital interest to householders in Emsworth in areas of tidal surge flood risk and the Environment Agency will also have direct access to this data.

Simon Langford, Sailing Secretary at Emsworth Sailing Club commented, “There has long been a need for accurate weather reports at the north end of the harbour, used extensively by three sailing clubs, two marinas, rowers, windsurfers, wing foilers, swimmers and yachts. Emsworth Sailing Club started the project, but the support, enthusiasm and donations from various organisations made the weather station a reality. Those using the harbour around Emsworth and Northney, whether locals or visitors, now have real-time weather and water reports that will help with decisions around the enjoyment and safety of their boating experiences “

The five weather stations, including EMSMET, which are run by the volunteers of the Solent Support Group, rely on charitable donations for all their maintenance, software and upgrading costs. This vital service welcomes any donations to assist it in continuing to provide this essential service for water sports user. Please donate at https://localgiving.org/charity/solentmet/ .