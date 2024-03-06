Newhaven flooding: action plan agreed to help residents and businesses in Denton area
East Sussex County Council, East Sussex Highways, Lewes District Council, Southern Water and the Environment Agency issued a joint statement on Wednesday, March 6.
This comes after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of flooding affecting properties in Denton Road on Tuesday, February 27.
Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod said after the incident: “Sadly for the third year running the properties on Denton Mews have been flooded and Denton Road has become a river.”
The recent multi-agency statement said ‘significant rainfall’ on saturated ground combined with high ground water levels to overwhelm drainage and sewage systems. This affected roads, pavements and some properties.
The County Council, East Sussex Highways, Lewes District Council, Southern Water and the Environment Agency have now met to discuss longer-term measures following the initial emergency response.
Their statement said: “As part of the clean-up operation, Southern Water has now cleansed the affected roads and pavements. Sandbags no longer in use have been removed and will be moved into storage at a nearby location.
“The closure of Denton Road will be reduced to just the section of road nearest to the Southern Water pumping station. Tankers being used at the location will be repositioned to enable some traffic to pass. Parking restrictions will be put in place to make this possible. Pumping will continue and the number of tankers will be reduced until the pumping station reaches manageable water levels.”
The statement said a working group will be formed to look into the factors contributing to groundwater flooding in the area. A plan will be developed to mitigate future risks too. The statement said interventions could include an early warning system and improvements to infrastructure.
People can find out their flood risk and sign-up for flood alerts at www.check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.
The statement added: “The agencies know the devastation floodwater can cause and extended their thanks to emergency services and members of the local community, including the Havens Community Hub and local businesses, for the supportive role they have played over recent days. Anyone concerned about the wellbeing of a friend or neighbour in the area is encouraged to contact East Sussex County Council Adult Social Care or Children’s services.”