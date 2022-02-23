Southern Water said at the weekend that there had been 'no major spills or pollutions' following the worst storm to hit the UK in 50 years.

However, the company's Beach Buoy site displayed a potential CSO (Combined Sewer Overflow) release at the Sea Lane outfall, in Goring-by-Sea, in the early hours of Monday morning (February 21).

Southern Water said it was 'still working to verify all pollution notifications'.

Southern Water said it believes a release of heavily diluted stormwater was made 'for a short time' (circa 19 minutes) at Sea Lane in Goring-by-Sea

However, a spokesperson added: "We do think that a release of heavily diluted stormwater was made for a short time (circa 19 minutes) via Sea Lane CSO.

"There is a huge amount of data to process as we emerge from the impact of Storm Eunice.

"However, we are still satisfied that as a result of the storm no major pollutions occurred, despite the enormous challenges with hundreds of our thousands of sites losing mains power; but this will be confirmed once all reports have been investigated and graded by the Environment Agency."

See also: Recap all the updates as storm caused chaos, destruction and disruption across Sussex with fallen trees and road closuresMore than 270 wastewater sites — plus many additional water treatment sites — were hit by loss of power during the storm, which hit on Friday.

Southern Water said this included 'many small pumping stations' in its portfolio of 367 treatment works and more than 3,000 pumping stations.