Worthing shop staff spat at during spate of anti-social behaviour - Teenager arrested

Shop staff were spat at and threatened with violence during a spate of anti-social behaviour in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:02 pm

According to Sussex Police, a teenage boy has been arrested following several incidents in Tarring Road on Monday afternoon (February 21).

"An employee at Co-Op reported being spat at after asking youths to leave the store, while the owner of nearby Kwik Vape was also spat at and threatened with violence," a police spokesman said.

"Further to this, a soft drink was thrown into the Kwik Vape store and the front window was smashed with a metal pole."

A teenage boy has been arrested following several incidents in Tarring Road, Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said a suspect was identified through CCTV and witness statements, and was arrested the following day.

The spokesman added: "The 14-year-old boy, from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft from a shop and two counts of assault by beating.

"He has been released under investigation as enquiries into these alleged offences continue."

