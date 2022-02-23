According to Sussex Police, a teenage boy has been arrested following several incidents in Tarring Road on Monday afternoon (February 21).

"An employee at Co-Op reported being spat at after asking youths to leave the store, while the owner of nearby Kwik Vape was also spat at and threatened with violence," a police spokesman said.

"Further to this, a soft drink was thrown into the Kwik Vape store and the front window was smashed with a metal pole."

A teenage boy has been arrested following several incidents in Tarring Road, Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said a suspect was identified through CCTV and witness statements, and was arrested the following day.

The spokesman added: "The 14-year-old boy, from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft from a shop and two counts of assault by beating.

"He has been released under investigation as enquiries into these alleged offences continue."