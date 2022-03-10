Parts of Eastbourne are in a ‘shameful state’, says councillor

A councillor says parts of Eastbourne are deteriorating and called it ‘tatty beyond belief’.

Conservative councillor Kshama Shore OBE represents Sovereign ward and told a meeting of the full council last month (February 23) that the town needs tidying up before the warmer weather arrives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said parts of the town are a ‘shameful state’ and the pandemic years could have been used ‘wisely’ rather than ‘letting parts of Eastbourne deteriorate’.

Conservative councillor Kshama Shore said the town needs tidying up before the warmer weather arrives. SUS-220303-150006001

In the meeting Cllr Shore said, “For goodness’ sake, our seafront is the jewel in Eastbourne’s crown and yet, in this Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, parts of it are frankly a disgrace.

“The Winter Garden, outside the famous ice cream parlour, is just shameful: overgrown and tatty beyond belief. And, I dare not mention our roundabouts; most of which are a disgrace and need sprucing up.

“Our Pavilion Gardens should be maintained to the same standard as the striking Carpet Gardens; a vibrant and inviting place in such a prominent part of the town. But, no – what do we have?

“There’s litter and detritus flying about, the weeds have taken over and the poor old bushes look so tired and uncared for, anyone would think there’s been no maintenance whatsoever since covid struck. It’s a total disgrace and lets the side down.”

Conservative councillors have called on the council leaders to get their act together and spruce the place up before the tourist season gets underway.

Cllr Stephen Holt, deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “These issues are all part of the maintenance and of course most of the gardening and upkeep is done in better weather. We have also invested £25k into the Pavilion Gardens following a successful improvement project. I’d be happy to take the councillor on a tour of the gardens and explain the work done and works expected to take place before the summer.”

East Sussex County Council maintains the roundabouts. A spokesperson said, “We appreciate the importance of roundabouts that often act as gateway features in towns and villages and we work with Kegan Ford to identify opportunities for local businesses, groups or organisations to sponsor roundabouts and enhance their appearance while promoting their organisations.

“In Eastbourne we have identified 20 sites, 10 of which are currently sponsored and, as a result receive two maintenance visits a month where litter picking, grass cutting, pruning and sign cleaning is carried out. The remaining 10 unsponsored sites receive maintenance visits monthly. Other roundabouts that are not part of the initiative receive routine safety-related maintenance.

“At some sponsored sites, maintenance is carried out by town, district or borough councils. This is the case for two sites in Eastbourne – Willingdon and Sovereign roundabouts that are maintained by Eastbourne Borough Council.

“Members and the public can report concerns about any issue on the county’s roads directly to East Sussex Highways on 0345 608 0193. Anyone interested in sponsoring a roundabout can find out more by visiting www.sponsoraroundabout.com.”