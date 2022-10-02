Pevensey Bay protest against sewage dumping: ‘It was a fabulous atmosphere despite the rain’

In August there was a march in Eastbourne calling for action on raw sewage dumping. Now Reclaim Our Seas chose to create a human wave on the beach, where people stand hand in hand, along the affected coastline. The wave formed today (October 2), with people meeting at 11am ready to wave at 12pm.

Wendy Ogden-Hill attended and said: “It was a fabulous atmosphere despite the rain. Great turnout from combined groups: Pevensey Plungers, Harbour Dolphins and Eastbourne group Waves. Credit to 'Reclaim Our Seas' who started campaign in the North East and set the wave rolling around the country. Think this is going to roll on.”