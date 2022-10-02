Pevensey Bay protest against sewage dumping: ‘It was a fabulous atmosphere despite the rain’
People joined together in Pevensey Bay today to form a ‘human wave’ demonstration against sewage being dumped into the sea.
In the last couple of months Southern Water dumped sewage into bathing sites along the Sussex coast. As a result, people have been told not to swim in the sea in Eastbourne at times due to pollution risks. In the last 72 hours (as of October 2) three sites have had sewage dumped in Sussex.
In August there was a march in Eastbourne calling for action on raw sewage dumping. Now Reclaim Our Seas chose to create a human wave on the beach, where people stand hand in hand, along the affected coastline. The wave formed today (October 2), with people meeting at 11am ready to wave at 12pm.
Wendy Ogden-Hill attended and said: “It was a fabulous atmosphere despite the rain. Great turnout from combined groups: Pevensey Plungers, Harbour Dolphins and Eastbourne group Waves. Credit to 'Reclaim Our Seas' who started campaign in the North East and set the wave rolling around the country. Think this is going to roll on.”