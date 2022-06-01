Plans agreed to replace diesel-powered waste lorries in Eastbourne

The ‘ground-breaking’ plans, which were agreed today (Wednesday, June 1), could cut approximately 800 tonnes of CO2 from the town’s annual emissions over the next decade, according to the council.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for climate change Colin Swansborough said, “My cabinet colleagues share my enthusiasm, ambition and determination to put Eastbourne on a course to carbon neutrality and this decision will play a very significant part in that journey.”

The research by council officers so far has included trialling electric vehicles and exploring the use of hydrogen ones, as well as the feasibility of renewable diesel.

The council said this work will continue as the technology develops.

A council spokesperson said, “The timetable includes a move to electric vehicles for food waste collections from 2025 in tandem with the installation of charging infrastructure at the Courtlands Road depot, while renewable diesel will be used if feasible during the interim period, prior to the running of a zero emission fleet in 2030.”

Councillor Swansborough added, “We are running out of time to stop climate change, the time for talking is over, we need action and we need it now.

“I hope other authorities will see that Eastbourne is forging ahead with the fundamental changes needed and follow our example.”