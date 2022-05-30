Man charged with Class A drug offences in Eastbourne

James Barnes, of no fixed address, was arrested by police in October last year after officers witnessed a suspected drugs deal take place in King Edwards Parade. He was released under investigation while enquiries continued, police say.

According to police, Barnes was charged last Thursday (May 26) with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday (May 27) and has been remanded in custody, police say.

Chief inspector Di Lewis said, “Harmful and dangerous drugs have no place in our community and we will work hard to disrupt and prevent any activity around the supply and distribution of illegal substances.

“Anyone with information about drug-related activity is urged to report it to us online, by calling 101"

Report something anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.