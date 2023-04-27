In 2023, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates two decades of production at Goodwood. To mark the occasion, the company has commissioned the first-ever independent analysis of its remarkable impact on the local and national economies. The study was undertaken by the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE) and includes figures up to and including 2022. It shows that since production began at Goodwood in 2003, Rolls-Royce has contributed more than £4 billion to the UK economy, serving as a flagship for the nation’s luxury and automotive sectors and a crucial pillar of ‘UK PLC’.

From small beginnings in 2003, with a single model, Phantom, and producing just one motor car a day, Rolls-Royce now contributes more than half a billion pounds to the UK economy every year. This contribution is long-term and sustainable. The company invests around £10 million annually in its Goodwood operations, reflected in a series of ‘record years’ for worldwide sales: in 2022, these exceeded 6,000 motor cars for the first time ever.

The study also confirms Rolls-Royce as one of the largest employers in West Sussex. The company directly employs 2,500+ people at Goodwood, including 150 jobs created in 2022 alone: the Technology & Logistics Centre (TLC) in Bognor Regis supports a further 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. Rolls-Royce was one of very few large UK manufacturers to maintain its workforce entirely intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All this means the company has a major, positive impact on the local economy. Around 20 per cent of its total annual contribution is generated directly within West Sussex and bordering counties, including salaries and wages of staff employed at Goodwood. Nationally, the company's supply chain helps maintain a further 7,500 jobs.

The Home of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood near Chichester, West Sussex

Rolls-Royce also produces important intangible benefits for the local economy and population. For example, it supports around 100 apprenticeship, graduate and intern positions every year, in partnership with local further and higher education institutions, leading to well-paid and highly skilled employment opportunities. The company enjoys close ties with surrounding communities. Recent projects include developing a new car park for The March CE Primary School which adjoins the Goodwood site, and supporting local mentoring and work-based initiatives. In addition, employees nominate a different House Charity each year, raising significant sums for local good causes.

Rolls-Royce contributes to the local and national knowledge economies through its leading-edge R&D in fields including hardware, software, electrification, digitalisation and vehicle connectivity, and encourages significant innovation, development and improvements within its wider supply chain. Many small and medium sized enterprises have adopted new technologies and practices to meet Rolls-Royce’s requirements, raising standards and boosting competitiveness across ‘UK PLC’.

Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, said: “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a Great British success story. As we mark 20 years of production at Goodwood, this study shows that not only have we produced some of the world’s most desirable luxury products, we’ve also made a major economic contribution both to West Sussex and ‘UK PLC’. We’re proud that the Home of Rolls-Royce Royce at Goodwood today represents the very best of British excellence and endeavour. Through our rare crafts and craftsmanship, international customer base and products admired and cherished worldwide, we are sustaining thousands of skilled jobs and playing a key role in promoting the UK’s reputation as a hub of creativity and innovation.”

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester said: "Rolls-Royce Motor Cars represents some of the very best of British design and manufacturing, and the Goodwood success story has been a proud part of Chichester and West Sussex’s heritage and local economy. We’ve seen a whole generation of quality jobs and cutting-edge skills created over the past 20 years, and I can’t wait to see what the next 20 will hold as Rolls-Royce continues to expand and grow.”

