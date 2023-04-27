In 2022, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars formally announced proposals to expand its Home at Goodwood. It has acquired land to the east of the current site and planning permission will be sought later this year.

Rolls-Royce is hosting a series of neighbourhood information sessions, welcoming immediate neighbours into the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood to view the proposed plans, meet members of the team and find out more about the project.

The project's primary objective is to upgrade the current manufacturing plant, replace older equipment, increase capacity for Bespoke and Coachbuild operations, and prepare for the new generation of electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said the expansion does not, however, signal any shift in the company’s fundamental approach or values: Rolls-Royce is not, never has been and never will be a volume-driven business. The new facility will reflect the fact that the marque is no longer simply an automotive manufacturer, but a true luxury house creating the world’s best, most recognised and highly prized Bespoke products.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars proposed expansion at its Goodwood, West Sussex, plant. South-West View

See also: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive says Chichester is where 'our hearts and future lie https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/environment/rolls-royce-motor-cars-chief-executive-says-chichester-is-where-our-hearts-and-future-lie-and-the-perfect-location-for-its-expansion-plans-408399

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveils record sales as it plans a major expansion https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/rolls-royce-motor-cars-unveils-record-sales-as-it-plans-a-major-expansion-of-its-home-near-chichester-west-sussex-3979522