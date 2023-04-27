Edit Account-Sign Out
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars talks to neighbours about its plans for the future

In 2022, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars formally announced proposals to expand its Home at Goodwood. It has acquired land to the east of the current site and planning permission will be sought later this year.

Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

Rolls-Royce is hosting a series of neighbourhood information sessions, welcoming immediate neighbours into the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood to view the proposed plans, meet members of the team and find out more about the project.

The project's primary objective is to upgrade the current manufacturing plant, replace older equipment, increase capacity for Bespoke and Coachbuild operations, and prepare for the new generation of electric vehicles.

A spokesperson said the expansion does not, however, signal any shift in the company’s fundamental approach or values: Rolls-Royce is not, never has been and never will be a volume-driven business. The new facility will reflect the fact that the marque is no longer simply an automotive manufacturer, but a true luxury house creating the world’s best, most recognised and highly prized Bespoke products.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars proposed expansion at its Goodwood, West Sussex, plant. South-West ViewRolls-Royce Motor Cars proposed expansion at its Goodwood, West Sussex, plant. South-West View
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars proposed expansion at its Goodwood, West Sussex, plant. South-West View

