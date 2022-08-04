Entries this year were judged by council chair Mrs Alison Cooper and vice-chair Graham Tyler, Mrs Joanne Crockford and Dan Allen from Ferring Nurseries.

Winner of best residential window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, etc., was 8 Ashwood Drive, with 6 Shaftesbury Court, Shaftesbury Road, as runner-up.

The prize for best commercial window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, etc., was awarded to The Lamb public house.

The best residential front garden of any size, including paved gardens with patio tubs, was 22 Glenville Road, with 21 Amberley Road as runner-up.

Rustington House, in Worthing Road, the headquarters of Hargreaves, won best commercial front garden of any size, with Kensington Lodge, in Broadmark Lane, as runner-up.

Georgian Gardens Community Primary School won the schools competition, with Summerlea Community Primary School as runner-up.

Best community garden was Rustington Methodist Church, with The Hidden Twitten, at the rear of the Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens garage compound, as runner-up.

The council said: “Congratulations to all the winners. A huge thank you to everyone that took part and helped to make the 2022 competition such a success.”

