A group of Haywards Heath residents is campaigning against the possible development of 60 homes at Sugworth Farm.

Save Sugworth Farm Action Group wants land east of Borde Hill Lane removed from the draft Mid Sussex District Plan 2021-2039.

The 10.5 hectare site is item DPH11 in the draft, which is open for consultation until December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property developer Fairfax said: “We confirm that Fairfax are seeking allocation for development of new homes including affordable housing on the Sugworth land, adjoining Haywards Heath, through the draft District Plan.”

The Save Sugworth Farm Action Group wants land east of Borde Hill Lane removed from the draft Mid Sussex District Plan 2021-2039

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save Sugworth Farm campaigner Alex Rees, of Orchard Way, said: “We feel this area should be removed from the plan for a number of reasons. It is a beautiful site. It is right next to the High Weald area of outstanding natural beauty and development will affect the visual amenity.”

Alex said he fears the housing could negatively affect biodiversity too. He said: “We have deer, we have red kites, kestrels and a whole manner of other wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that there has already been ‘substantial housing development’ at nearby Penlands Green and that developing Sugworth Farm would substantially increase the volume of housing in the area.

Save Sugworth Farm Action Group said local infrastructure and amenities are already strained with pressure on roads, parking and schools. They said the area has problems with flooding too and campaigners are worried a new housing development could make this worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex added: “We are encouraging people to object for very good technical reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said residents have told her their concerns. She said: “It is, of course, within the owners’ rights to offer this site as part of the planning process. Current residents are of course disappointed with the potential loss of view and the reality of being immediately impacted by these potentially significant changes at the gateway to Haywards Heath. All areas need to manage carefully housing needs and local impacts and no area is immune to the deep conundrum it creates.”

She said: “The council must deliver homes sensitively and in the right places taking account of local concerns. It is vital all parties here work together, so that near neighbours’ concerns are allayed and the community benefits of additional homes are realised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

District councillor Robert Salisbury, cabinet member for Planning said: “I would encourage residents to have their say on the draft out for consultation.”

He said: “The proposed sites were assessed using a methodology based on government guidance and best planning practice, which takes into account a range of considerations including protection of Ancient Woodland, and carefully considers the impact of development on the High Weald AONB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The Council has set requirements for the ‘Sugworth Farm’ site, which mean that any development proposals must be prepared in line with a landscape led masterplan and that any potential impacts on the setting of the AONB be carefully considered and managed.”

Councillor Salisbury said the infrastructure requirements include the on-site provision of 30 per cent affordable housing, play space and financial contributions towards infrastructure like education and medical facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad