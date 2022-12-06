A group of Haywards Heath residents is campaigning against the possible development of 60 new homes at Sugworth Farm.

Save Sugworth Farm Action Group wants land east of Borde Hill Lane removed from the draft Mid Sussex District Plan 2021-2039.

They fear the number of homes could rise to 315 due to information in April’s Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment.

The 10.5 hectare site is item DPH11 in the draft plan, which is open for consultation until December 19.

Property developer Fairfax said: “We confirm that Fairfax are seeking allocation for development of new homes including affordable housing on the Sugworth land, adjoining Haywards Heath, through the draft District Plan.”

Campaigner Alex Rees, of Orchard Way, said: “We feel this area should be removed from the plan for a number of reasons. It is a beautiful site. It is right next to the High Weald area of outstanding natural beauty and development will affect the visual amenity.”

Alex said the housing could negatively affect wildlife and biodiversity too. He added that there has already been ‘substantial housing development’ at Penlands Green so developing Sugworth Farm would significantly increase the volume of housing in the area.

Save Sugworth Farm Action Group said local infrastructure and amenities are already strained with pressure on roads, parking and schools. They said the area has problems with flooding and campaigners are worried a new development could make this worse.

Alex added: “We’re encouraging people to object for very good technical reasons.”

Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council agreed to oppose the inclusion of Sugworth Farm in the plan at a meeting on November 14, saying the site presents many environmental issues, including a flood risk.

On November 5, Haywards Heath Town Council’s Planning Committee objected, saying in the agenda: “Development of this greenfield site bordering the AONB would reduce the essential green lung buffer for the community and lead to further urban sprawl coalescence with Ansty and Stalplefield.”

They also said it ‘conflicts with key objectives of the Reg 18 District Plan’.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “It is, of course, within the owners’ rights to offer this site as part of the planning process. Current residents are of course disappointed with the potential loss of view and the reality of being immediately impacted by these potentially significant changes at the gateway to Haywards Heath. All areas need to manage carefully housing needs and local impacts and no area is immune to the deep conundrum it creates.”

She said: “It is vital all parties here work together, so that near neighbours’ concerns are allayed and the community benefits of additional homes are realised.”

District councillor Robert Salisbury, cabinet member for Planning said: “The proposed sites were assessed using a methodology based on government guidance and best planning practice, which takes into account a range of considerations including protection of Ancient Woodland.”

He added: “The Council has set requirements for the ‘Sugworth Farm’ site, which mean that any development proposals must be prepared in line with a landscape led masterplan and that any potential impacts on the setting of the AONB be carefully considered and managed.”

Councillor Salisbury said the infrastructure requirements include the on-site provision of 30 per cent affordable housing and financial contributions towards infrastructure like education and medical facilities.