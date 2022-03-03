Dozens of people walked from both Walberton and Arundel to meet at Binsted on Sunday, to look at the proposed bypass route from both ends and ‘envisage the devastation it will cause to the countryside’.

Also present were Tor Lawrence, chief executive of the Sussex Wildlife Trust, Jane Cecil, general manager at the National Trust for the South Downs, and members of Worthing Climate Action Network.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They heard from local people about the effect the bypass would have on the village of Binsted – ‘splitting it in two, passing 100m from its 850-year-old church, and crossing its peaceful lane twice, destroying up to five houses’.

Dozens of people walked from both Walberton and Arundel to meet at Binsted on Sunday, to look at the proposed bypass route from both ends and ‘envisage the devastation it will cause to the countryside’. Photo: Matilda Tristram

Mr Lawrence said: ‘We are asking Sussex Wildlife Trust’s 40,000 members to take the time to respond to this consultation and object to this scheme. Seeing first-hand the devastation this road will cause to wildlife and communities has been shocking."

Ms Cecil said: “By walking the route from end to end, you could really see the wider impact on the landscape and community, beyond the small section of land owned by the National Trust.”

Walkers were accompanied by a lone protester in the shape of an anonymous ghost dressed in white, known as the ‘bypass Banshee’.

The ‘ghost’ pointed out where the road would pass through the fields south of Binsted Church, then where the eight-metre-high bridge would be, near historic Oakley Cottages which include a 19th-century flint building, once the village’s sunday school.

Leaders of local environmental groups heard from local people about the effect the bypass would have on the village of Binsted Photo: Matilda Tristram

The cottages are due to be demolished by the scheme.

Emma Tristram, of the Stop the Arundel Bypass Alliance, said: “Binsted is spread out and doesn’t look like a village at first glance, but it is a strong community and a much-loved, beautiful place. This bypass would destroy the village.”

National Highways said its plans for upgrading the A27 at Arundel will feature a 'combination of improvements' along the existing road through the South Downs National Park and Arundel.

The grey route features new bridges spanning the River Arun, over the Arun Valley Railway and over Binsted Rife, as well as a new junction at Crossbush, 'finally putting an end' to the ‘road to nowhere’ junction.

Walkers were accompanied by a lone protester in the shape of an anonymous ghost dressed in white, known as the ‘bypass Banshee’. Photo: Matilda Tristram

It was revealed last week that the Avisford Park Golf Club course, clubhouse, car park and access road would be 'directly affected' by the scheme. Click here to read more

Details on the proposals, document inspection locations and feedback forms will be available until the consultation ends on March 8 at https://a27arundelbypass.consultation.ai/.

Local residents held up 'Save Binsted' signs during the walk. Photo: Matilda Tristram

Environmental leaders heard from local people about the effect the bypass would have on the village of Binsted – ‘splitting it in two, passing 100m from its 850-year-old church, and crossing its peaceful lane twice, destroying up to five houses’. Photo: Matilda Tristram