There was a major discharge of sewage pollution into the Glynde Reach upstream of Glynde village on Wednesday, June 21.

According to Les Hammond, secretary of the Glynde Beddingham and Firle Angling Club: “The discharge happened during the day and turned the water a muddy brown from bank to bank with an accompanying horrendous stench. Anglers on the river last night noticed a brown tinge to the water all the way through the Glynde village section. In addition there was a peculiar froth that gathered around anglers keepnets.

“Deliberate sewage discharge into this pretty little river has been a regular occurrence for some while. As an angling club we have to stand by and watch as this uniquely pretty little waterway is slowly eroded and destroyed bit by bit. The quality of fishing has plummeted but that's just part of the issue. Wildlife in the water and that above water which is sustained by the river is suffering hugely.

Glynde Reach sewage discharge. Photo: Les Hammond

"Then there is the danger to health for all people that come into contact with the Glynde Reach. No one in authority seems to have the desire to deal with this dreadful problem.”

According to Southern Water: “We have a team on site investigating and taking samples. Once our investigation is complete we will report our findings to local stakeholders.”

The Environment Agency data shows that in 2022 Southern Water discharged a total of 956 spills for 10,524 hours in the rivers and seas around the Lewes constituency, including discharge of raw sewage into the English Channel from Newhaven 86 times.

