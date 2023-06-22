A group of sightseers with Sussex Boat Trips witnessed the dolphins and followed them from Cuckmere Haven to Splash Point at Seaford.

John Simcock, owner of Sussex Boat Trips said: “It was such a privilege to see these incredible cetaceans at Cuckmere Haven, following them all the way along the coast to Splash Point at Seaford.

“Dolphins have been on our bucket list for two whole years and we’ve spent a total of 649 hours looking for them. Finally, this afternoon, my dream was realised and we saw a pod of approximately 12 adults and possibly one juvenile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All onboard were in awe of their gracefulness and beauty. We were mesmerised by their overwhelming presence with such an incredible backdrop of the Seven Sisters. We’ve everything crossed we’ll start to see them more frequently now that they’re venturing this far east. I was shaking like a leaf, in fact I still am!”

Sussex Boat Trips dolphin spotting from Cuckmere Haven to Splash Point at Seaford. Photo: Sussex Boat Trips

The group were on a trip to Beachy Head when they spotted the dolphins. Other trips on offer include the Rampion offshore windfarm, Eastbourne and Brighton piers and sunset cruises from their base in Newhaven.

Sussex Boat Trips were voted Best New Tourism Business at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2021/22. They were also awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2021, followed in quick succession by a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2022. This puts them in the top 10% of businesses worldwide based on the reviews from those who have joined them onboard over the past two years.

For more information visit sussexboattrips.com