South East Water is set to launch the water industry’s first ever 25 Year Plan for the environment in East Sussex on Thursday, June 15.

The drinking water supplier has customers across both East and Mid Sussex, serving towns like Sharpthorne, Hurstpierpoint, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Wivesfield Green, Chailey, Newick and Ditchling.

The company said the aim of the plan is to ‘future proof’ water resources.

A South East Water spokesperson said: “This plan, which aligns with Defra’s 25 Year Environment Plan, goes above and beyond South East Water’s statutory duties to provide a long-term solution to pressing environmental issues. As a responsible business, which sources, treats and pumps more than 530 million litres of clean water per day for our 2.3 million customers, we have a long history of protecting and enhancing our environment.

Ardingly Reservoir during the heatwave in July 2022

“We intend to deliver this plan with our partners, to keep rivers and underground water sources healthy and protect and enhance the natural environment, while helping it adapt to a changing climate. Over the past two years, we have worked with 200 customers, employees and stakeholders to shape our plan, before inviting more than 600,000 people to give us their feedback through a public consultation.”

South East Water said it has looked through more than 400 responses from the public for H25.

The news comes as the company starts emergency work to repair a slipped bank alongside Ardingly Reservoir.

People can find out more at www.southeastwater.co.uk/H25.

