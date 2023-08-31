BREAKING
Southern Water invests nearly £2 million to improve water quality in West Sussex and increase storm storage capacity at Balcombe

Southern Water has announced that it will start work on increasing the storm storage capacity at Balcombe Wastewater Treatment Works.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:35 BST

The company said the scheme, which costs £1.8m, also aims to reduce phosphate levels in the water that leaves the site while improving water quality in the River Ouse.

Southern Water said this will be done through additional Ferric dosing equipment.

Robin Woodward, project manager for Southern Water, said: “We know how important it is to protect and enhance water quality and our precious environment across the areas we serve. This is just one of several such enhancement schemes in West Sussex. These vital improvements at Balcombe Wastewater Treatment Works are much needed to help improve the quality of the water being discharged into the River Ouse. It will also help reduce the risk of flooding in the area.”

Southern Water is set to begin work to increase the storm storage capacity at Balcombe Wastewater Treatment WorksSouthern Water is set to begin work to increase the storm storage capacity at Balcombe Wastewater Treatment Works
Southern Water said these phosphate levels can add nutrients to the water, which leads to vegetation growth. The company said that reducing these levels should help improve river conditions. Southern Water added that there will be some maintenance work needed to replace existing equipment.

The storm storage tank at Balcombe means the site will cope better with additional flows during heavy rainfall, while reducing storm overflows.Southern Water said that its other schemes include £28m being spent on expanding Horsham Wastewater Treatment Works, as well as £1.4m invested at Henfield Wastewater Treatment Works and £4m at Rudgwick Wastewater Treatment Works.GTb, a joint venture between Galliford Try Environment and Binnies UK Ltd, is undertaking the latest project for Southern Water.Patrick Leonard, project manager for GTb, said: “We are pleased to be working collaboratively with Southern Water on this project to help improve the water quality and meet new Environment Agency targets. The work we are doing will help protect the Area of Outstanding Beauty (AONB) around Balcombe.”

Residents are warned that there will be some increased construction traffic in the area during the scheme.

Southern Water is set to begin work to increase the storm storage capacity at Balcombe Wastewater Treatment WorksSouthern Water is set to begin work to increase the storm storage capacity at Balcombe Wastewater Treatment Works
On average Southern Water supplies 556 million litres of water and treats 13,371 million litres of wastewater every day. Between 2020 and 2025 the company is injecting £3 billion into improving its performance.

