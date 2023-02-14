An A-level student has spoken of her disappointment after returning from an assignment on Cissbury Ring in Worthing with a bag full of rubbish dumped by inconsiderate walkers.

Sascha Oligario, 17, from Findon was concerned about the dangers to wildlife, including the New Forest ponies that roam free at the National Trust beauty spot.

She picked up bottles, cans and various bits of plastic when she was at Cissbury Ring on Monday, February 13, and bagged them up to take home to bin.

Sascha's message is that people should be more mindful and respect the area more.

Rubbish collected by 17-year-old Sascha Oligario at Cissbury Ring

"It isn't hard to take your rubbish home and I am sure the wildlife and others will appreciate it more," she said.

"I love walking and taking pictures on the Downs but every time I go, I find rubbish, including filled and discarded poo bags, which are everywhere.

"I collected it because I didn't want the wildlife, ponies and cows ingesting the plastic as it could kill them. Plus, it looks very unsightly in such a beautiful place.

"Cissbury Ring and the South Downs are very special. It made me feel really disappointed and disheartened. These people went to enjoy Cissbury Ring, however they had a complete lack of respect for it and the wildlife / ponies / cows and other people, as now I (and I'm sure many others) have to pick up their rubbish."

Mum Melissa Oligario said Sascha had gone out for a walk on Cissbury Ring to take photographs for her A-levels.

"When she came home, she had collected a load of rubbish that had been dumped on the Ring, as she didn't want the horses or cows eating anything they shouldn't."

She and her daughter asked the Worthing Herald to help highlight the issue to educate people as to why they shouldn't do it.