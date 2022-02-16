Storm Eunice: ‘Danger to life’ warning issued for Worthing

A ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued for Worthing ahead of Storm Eunice.

The storm is set to hit on Friday, February 18, and an amber weather warning has been issued in East and West Sussex.

The Met Office said, “Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.”

High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast SUS-220216-135029001

Residents are told to expect there is a ‘good chance’ that ‘flying debris could result in a danger to life’, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office also suggested that residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

A Met Office spokesperson said, “There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”

The amber warning is set to be in place from 3am on Friday though to 11pm the same day.

The Met Office added, “Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible.