Sussex beach ranked as one of the top hidden spots in the UK
A list of the top 10 hidden beaches in the UK has been revealed and a seafront in Sussex has been mentioned.
Betfair Casino has generated the list and Cuckmere Haven beach by Seaford in East Sussex is second on the list.
The beach has a Google rating of 4.8/5, 29,943 Instagram hashtags and a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.
Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland took the top spot.
A spokesperson from the study said the popularity of each beach was measured by a unique index score based on the number of hashtags and views each venue has racked up on Instagram as well as Tripadvisor rankings.