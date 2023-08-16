BREAKING
Sussex beach ranked as one of the top hidden spots in the UK

A list of the top 10 hidden beaches in the UK has been revealed and a seafront in Sussex has been mentioned.
By Jacob Panons
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:38 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 08:39 BST

Betfair Casino has generated the list and Cuckmere Haven beach by Seaford in East Sussex is second on the list.

The beach has a Google rating of 4.8/5, 29,943 Instagram hashtags and a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland took the top spot.

A spokesperson from the study said the popularity of each beach was measured by a unique index score based on the number of hashtags and views each venue has racked up on Instagram as well as Tripadvisor rankings.

Brighton beach was also recently ranked the most popular in the UK on Instagram and TikTok

