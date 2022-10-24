Individual giving officer, Tim Smart said he has been in his role for five years, and has had a connection with Sussex Wildlife Trust for a very long time.

Tim has a passion for fundraising and is helped by “a great team of Trust staff”. He said: “It’s a privilege working for the trust, and fundraising seems to bring out the best in people. Our members and supporters are amazing and really care about what we do.”

Sussex Wildlife Trust is a conservation charity, so it is important that staff members embrace the charity’s environmental work and make adjustments in their own lives to help support its sustainability work.

Tim Smart on his bicycle © Emma Chaplin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim said: “I sometimes get the bus to Henfield and walk across the fields and along the Mill Stream (which is lovely for spotting and hearing wildlife. I have seen Nightingales in the summer and Short-eared Owls in the winter), but mostly I cycle and have done since I started the job. We got rid of the family car ten years ago, I couldn’t work for a conservation charity and justify using a car.

“Cycling takes between 30 minutes to an hour depending on which bike I take and how energetic I’m feeling. When we sold the car, we felt it was necessary to invest money on the right equipment. I’ve got two bikes, good, breathable waterproofs and plenty of sets of cycling gear for warm and cold weather. Puncture-resistant tyres are a must. Autumn is a bad time for punctures!

“The benefits of cycling is that you see more wildlife and notice the seasons changing. It’s nice and refreshing to get out there and move in the morning. In terms of my family, trips together on public transport mean we talk to each other, play cards, and notice things more. It feels like an adventure. Driving meant being in a constant state of stress and danger!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short-eared Owl. Copyright: Peter Brooks