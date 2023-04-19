The Lewes District coastline is largely left without coastal defences from the worsening effects of coastal erosion.

At the cliffs between Peacehaven and Newhaven, and at Seaford Head, there is little or no development and the cliffs will continue to erode naturally.

Sussex is one of the 21 English coastal communities most at risk of erosion, which is accelerating because of the climate crisis. These include seaside villages in Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, East Yorkshire, Essex, Kent, the Isle of Wight, Northumberland, Norfolk and Sussex, amounting to 2,218 properties that are together worth around £584 million.

The Lewes District Council’s responsibility for coastal protection is to take measures against erosion, not safeguarding against flooding from the sea. Their coastal defence works focus on the frontage from Saltdean to Peacehaven, with a fifty year strategy covering major renewal programmes for existing defences.

Cliff fall at Seaford Head. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Newhaven Port and Properties are responsible for Newhaven Harbour and the mouth of the Ouse, which they maintain for navigation purposes.

The Environment Agency (EA) is responsible for Seaford Bay from the mouth of the Ouse along to Splash Point, Seaford. On this frontage, a shingle beach forms the primary defence against the sea.

The EA recycles shingle annually to ensure the beach provides good protection for the town. At the far eastern end of our coastal frontage the EA also maintains the beach at Cuckmere Haven.

Birling Gap cliff fall

In 2014 LDC commissioned a plan with Brighton and Hove City Council to help consider the options for managing the coastline over the next 100 years, the Brighton Marina to Newhaven Coastal Management Implementation Plan.

The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.

