Peacehaven 2023 Summer Fair announced – and it’s going green!

The Annual Community Summer Fair at Centenary Park (Big Park) will once again be hosted by Peacehaven Town Council.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST

The event, which attracts over 2,000 people each year, is taking place on Saturday 8 July 2023 from 11am to 4pm. This year, as well as bringing the community together, the fair will be focussing on being eco-friendly; promoting the climate change ambitions which the council is committed to.

The fair is expected to host around 90 stalls; including food and drink, animal petting, dog shows, craft activities, fun fair, and much more, there really is plenty to do and something for everyone! The event has no entry fee and everyone is invited to attend for the day.

At the centre of the fair, the main arena will play host to a variety of demonstrations and showcases from local dance groups, live music, and fun sport events for everyone to get involved with, and with any proceeds from the fair being donated to the Mayor’s charities to support local causes.

Most Popular
    The opening of Peacehaven Summer Fair 2022.The opening of Peacehaven Summer Fair 2022.
    The opening of Peacehaven Summer Fair 2022.

    Initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of the fair will include: No onsite car parking for visitors to the fair (with the exception of Blue Badge holders) to encourage sustainable travel to the fair – promoting walking, cycling, and public transport. The fair will also promote the council’s no single use plastic policy and encourage eco-friendly alternatives.

    There will be a dedicated space at the fair promoting the work of the Climate Change Task and Finish group and they are appealing to local eco and sustainability groups to join the fair.

    More events in Peacehaven include Friday markets at Community House 9am to 12pm. There are also coffee mornings at Community House Foyer with a cooked breakfast and tea or coffee on Wednesdays from 8.30am to 12pm.

    Peacehaven Summer Fair 2022Peacehaven Summer Fair 2022
    Peacehaven Summer Fair 2022

    Bingo will be hosted on Wednesday April 26 from 2pm to 4pm with a raffle, prizes and tea or coffee available.

    The cinema on Wednesday April 26 will be showing A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks. Curtains are up at 7.30pm at Community House. Tickets are £7 and available from the Information Office or cinemobile.uk.

    For further information on any of the above events, or to book a stall for the fair please visit the Peacehaven Town Council website.

