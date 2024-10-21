These 22 photos show the magical autumn colours at Sheffield Park and Garden in Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:09 GMT
Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards has taken 22 enchanting photos of Sheffield Park Gardens this autumn.

October is arguably the best time to experience the season at the Grade I listed landscaped garden and lakes, which is surrounded by historic parkland and woodland.

The Uckfield venue also has more than 300 acres of countryside in the wider Sheffield Park estate.

A spokesperson at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/sheffield-park-and-garden said: “The Grade I listed garden is a horticultural work of art formed through centuries of landscape design, with influences of ‘Capability’ Brown and Humphry Repton. Four lakes form the heart of the garden, with paths circulating through the glades and wooded areas surrounding them. Each owner has left their impression, which can still be seen today in the layout of the lakes, the construction of Pulham Falls, the planting of Palm Walk and the many different tree and shrub species from around the world.”

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath

1. Sheffield Park and Garden

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410191

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath

2. Sheffield Park and Garden

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410191

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath

3. Sheffield Park and Garden

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410191

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath

4. Sheffield Park and Garden

Autumnal colours at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410191

