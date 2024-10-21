These 22 photos show the magical autumn colours at Sheffield Park and Garden in Sussex

A spokesperson at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/sheffield-park-and-garden said: “The Grade I listed garden is a horticultural work of art formed through centuries of landscape design, with influences of ‘Capability’ Brown and Humphry Repton. Four lakes form the heart of the garden, with paths circulating through the glades and wooded areas surrounding them. Each owner has left their impression, which can still be seen today in the layout of the lakes, the construction of Pulham Falls, the planting of Palm Walk and the many different tree and shrub species from around the world.”