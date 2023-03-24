VIDEO: Explore the best place to live in the UK according to the Sunday Times - Wadhurst in East Sussex

Wadhurst has been crowned as the best place to live in the UK in a list by the Sunday Times.

Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live. It was praised by judges for its ‘good schools, convenient transport connections, an amazingly well-stocked high street and stunning scenery’. They said that it offers ‘pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature’.

Anna Robinson, executive headteacher of Uplands Academy, said: “This is fabulous news for the close-knit community of Wadhurst. The village has a real community feel - it is a place where people readily greet you on the high street and in the welcoming stores, delis and cafes. Wadhurst is a village that proudly holds on to the most relevant traditional values, while at the same time progressively reflecting modern life - much like we do at Uplands Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are understandably particularly pleased that our village schools were singled out for praise. As a smaller secondary school in a semi-rural location, Uplands Academy prides itself on having close ties with our village community, its local businesses and of course with our local families. One of the things that makes this village special is the very real community spirit and the sense that everyone supports one another. Uplands Academy is proud to be an integral part of this community."

WATCH: Explore Wadhurst in East Sussex - named the ‘best place to live in the UK’ by the Sunday Times (photo by Steve Robard)

Uplands Sports Centre posted on Facebook: “Our amazing village has been voted the best place to live in the UK by the Sunday Times. The BBC will be filming live today in Uplands Sports Centre, so be sure to give them a wave if you see them around. We are so proud to be a small part in making Wadhurst such a wonderful place to live and work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Wadhurst Parish Church said: “We are so proud to read that Wadhurst has been voted best market town to live in by the Sunday Times. We are rather chuffed that Carillon Cottage a project owned and managed by Wadhurst Church gets a mention. As does our CofE primary school.”

A spokesperson for LeGrys Independent Estate Agents said: “Safe to say there’s a bit of a buzz in the village today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad